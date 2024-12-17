Bully Ray Calls Saturday Night’s Main Event a “Giant Infomercial” for New Fans

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the Saturday Night’s Main Event special from December 14th, 2024.

“I thought it was a giant infomercial. As I watched Saturday Night’s Main Event, I noticed a lot of different aspects of just what was going on in the ring with the wrestling… 54 percent of the show was packages, promos, ads, and all that stuff. This show, in my opinion, catered to the fan just enough.”

Bully Ray elaborated further: “They gave the fan just enough. They gave the live audience enough. They gave you at home enough if you were sitting home with your kids. It was a good, friendly show, but I think that show catered to new wrestling fans. In my eyes, I felt it was like an infomercial and I’m not using the word ‘infomercial’ in a negative connotation, like, ‘Here’s who we are, this is what we do, this is the product that we offer, here’s our characters, yada yada.’”