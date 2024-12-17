Kevin Owens Declares Himself “True WWE Champion,” Announces Matches for 2024 Holiday Live Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Owens, also known as “The Prize Fighter,” has declared that he has a title to defend as part of the 2024 WWE Holiday Live Tour.

Owens took to social media on Tuesday, dubbing himself the “True WWE Champion” and announcing his plans to defend this self-proclaimed championship at several upcoming Holiday Live Tour events in Florida and Michigan later this month.

“BALLZ!!! Now that I have your attention, I have great news for you all,” Owens began in his post on X. “I am proud to officially announce that I will be competing in my first matches as your new, true WWE Champion on this year’s Holiday loop (that’s a term people in ‘the business’ use that refers to a string of consecutive shows in different cities over a short period of time) starting in Jacksonville on the 26th, followed by 3 more shows in Florida and then one in Detroit for some reason.”

He added a final jab, “Be there to witness history! Oh, the Raw crew has shows too. Whatever.”

This announcement comes in the wake of Owens’ shocking attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Owens delivered a devastating package piledriver after losing their main event match on the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend in Long Island, New York, leaving Rhodes "injured" in the aftermath.