WWE NXT Preview: Tonight’s Show Live from Orlando, FL

WWE NXT returns tonight with an action-packed episode live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. The December 17th show promises excitement and high stakes, featuring two championship matches and a thrilling lineup.

The show airs at 8/7c on The CW Network and will spotlight the following matchups:

- NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Gallus

- Oba Femi vs. Axiom

- Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

- Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair