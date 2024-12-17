WWE NXT Preview: Tonight’s Show Live from Orlando, FL

WWE NXT returns tonight with an action-packed episode live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. The December 17th show promises excitement and high stakes, featuring two championship matches and a thrilling lineup.
The show airs at 8/7c on The CW Network and will spotlight the following matchups:
- NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe
- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Gallus
- Oba Femi vs. Axiom
- Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
- Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair
