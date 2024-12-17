WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Preview: Tonight’s Show Live from Orlando, FL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2024

WWE NXT Preview: Tonight’s Show Live from Orlando, FL

WWE NXT returns tonight with an action-packed episode live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. The December 17th show promises excitement and high stakes, featuring two championship matches and a thrilling lineup.

The show airs at 8/7c on The CW Network and will spotlight the following matchups:

- NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Gallus

- Oba Femi vs. Axiom

- Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

- Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair

