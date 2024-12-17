Cryptic WWE Raw Teaser Points to Former AEW Star

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As seen during the December 16th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, a mysterious teaser video aired featuring a symbol resembling a zero with a line through it.

Regarding the potential identity of the wrestler connected to the video, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported:

"The belief among those we've spoken with is that the video is for former AEW and Lucha Underground star Penta. Penta's AEW deal expired on 12/5. There had been WWE interest in him for some time."

It is worth noting that Penta recently filed a trademark for the phrase “Cero Miedo”, which translates to “Zero Fear.”