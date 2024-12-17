WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cryptic WWE Raw Teaser Points to Former AEW Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2024

Cryptic WWE Raw Teaser Points to Former AEW Star

As seen during the December 16th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, a mysterious teaser video aired featuring a symbol resembling a zero with a line through it.

Regarding the potential identity of the wrestler connected to the video, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported:

"The belief among those we've spoken with is that the video is for former AEW and Lucha Underground star Penta. Penta's AEW deal expired on 12/5. There had been WWE interest in him for some time."

It is worth noting that Penta recently filed a trademark for the phrase “Cero Miedo”, which translates to “Zero Fear.”

The War Raiders Capture WWE World Tag Team Titles in Raw Main Event

The War Raiders (Ivar and Erik) have been crowned the new WWE World Tag Team Champions. During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Ivar a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 17, 2024 01:25PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #spoilers #aew #penta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90712/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π