The War Raiders Capture WWE World Tag Team Titles in Raw Main Event

The War Raiders (Ivar and Erik) have been crowned the new WWE World Tag Team Champions.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Ivar and Erik defeated JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day to capture the titles.

The decisive moment came when Balor instructed McDonagh to retrieve a chair. However, Damian Priest intervened, preventing McDonagh from using the weapon. This distraction allowed Ivar and Erik to capitalize, hitting their signature War Machine finisher to secure the victory.

The thrilling back-and-forth battle headlined the show, with the rest of The Judgment Day barred from ringside, adding an extra layer of drama to the match.