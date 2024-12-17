SPOILERS for the December 23rd Episode of WWE Raw

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, matches and segments for the December 23rd episode of RAW were taped:

- Drew McIntyre Sends a Message:

Drew McIntyre delivers a fiery promo, declaring he will take what he deserves while targeting Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He criticizes the fans for supporting them. Sami Zayn interrupts, leading to a heated back-and-forth exchange. A brawl ensues, with McIntyre gaining the upper hand until Jey Uso makes the save. Uso and Zayn manage to fight McIntyre off.

- WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament:

IYO SKY (subbing for Kairi Sane) defeats Natalya and Alba Fyre in a hard-fought triple threat match, advancing in the tournament.

- Backstage Chaos:

Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri) and R-Truth are featured in a backstage segment alongside Pete Dunne and American Made (Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, Brutus Creed, and Julius Creed). The Judgment Day also make their presence felt during the segment.

- Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa:

Chad Gable defeats Akira Tozawa by submission but refuses to release the hold after the match. Otis steps in to save Tozawa, forcing Gable to back off.

- Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio:

Damian Priest secures a victory over Dominik Mysterio in a chaotic encounter. During the match, Priest attacks JD McDonagh, who appears dressed as Santa Claus. After the match, The Judgment Day turn on Priest and beat him down.

- Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz:

Dexter Lumis defeats The Miz by disqualification after The Final Testament interferes. Following the match, the Wyatt Sicks emerge and make the save, clearing the ring.

- The New Day’s Bold Statement:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods cut a scathing promo, targeting Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. They claim Barrett will “never wrestle again,” drawing comparisons to Big E. In a shocking moment, Kingston points out his mom in the crowd, only for her to disavow him.

- Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn (Main Event):

Drew McIntyre defeats Sami Zayn in a highly physical match. Post-match, The New Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa) launch a vicious attack on Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. The show ends with medical staff checking on the battered duo as the New Bloodline stands tall.