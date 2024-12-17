KUSHIDA Wraps Up TNA Run, Focuses on NJPW Commitments

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

KUSHIDA has officially parted ways with TNA Wrestling.

According to PWInsider, KUSHIDA completed his final duties with the promotion during this past weekend's Impact TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia.

KUSHIDA had been operating under a dual contract with TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) since December 2023. The deal was initially designed to allow talent to work for both promotions as an alternative to signing with larger companies. However, the initiative was scrapped following Scott D'Amore's departure from TNA.

Despite the split, it is reported that KUSHIDA remains on good terms with TNA, and future appearances have not been ruled out. For now, KUSHIDA will concentrate on his commitments to NJPW.