Backstage Update on AJ Styles’ Appearance at TNA Final Resolution

Former TNA World Champion AJ Styles made an appearance backstage at TNA Final Resolution on Friday at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. According to Fightful Select, Styles, who lives in the area, stopped by while recovering from an injury that has kept him off WWE television since October. While he wasn’t on crutches, reports indicate he is still not 100%.

WWE and TNA have maintained a steady crossover in 2024, with talents like Tatum Paxley and No Quarter Catch Crew appearing at TNA events and TNA stars Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry making waves in NXT. Hendry even competed for the NXT Title, while Grace participated in the Royal Rumble. Crossovers have also spotlighted Wes Lee’s history with Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, his former Rascalz teammates.

Before his injury, Styles was preparing for a farewell tour and retirement storyline, drawing parallels to John Cena’s recent farewell. While his return timeline remains unclear, Styles recently declined an invitation to the TNA Hall of Fame, citing his preference to wait until retirement. Styles, a TNA icon, has been with WWE since 2016.