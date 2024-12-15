Liv Morgan Cleared Following Intense WWE Title Defense Against IYO SKY at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Fans were left stunned as Liv Morgan took a hard-hitting dropkick to the face from IYO SKY during Saturday’s WWE Women’s World Championship defense. Emerging with a bloodied nose, commentator Pat McAfee speculated whether Morgan had broken it. However, Pro Wrestling Insider reports that despite the dramatic moment, Morgan is uninjured and ready to resume her schedule without any delays.

The match at Saturday Night’s Main Event was a grueling contest, with IYO SKY dominating early. Morgan’s nose began bleeding late in the match following the pinpoint dropkick, yet she secured the victory via pinfall after delivering a vicious Oblivion. Blood still visible, she even confronted Rhea Ripley post-match, showing no signs of significant distress.

Afterward, WWE’s medical team cleared Morgan of any injuries. While the cause of her bleeding remains undisclosed, Morgan has shown no concern, continuing her usual social media activity.

Morgan’s victory solidifies her reign as WWE Women’s World Champion, now stretching to 203 days, the third-longest in title history. Despite the scare, Morgan’s reign is firmly intact, and she is ready for whatever comes next.