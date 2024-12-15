CM Punk Set for Huge Steel Cage Match During WWE Holiday Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk has been making waves since his return to WWE television last month, already taking part in the high-stakes WarGames match. Fans have eagerly speculated about his participation in WWE’s Holiday Tour, and it appears the company is planning a major matchup for the "Second City Saint."

Chris Featherstone, a journalist known for breaking key wrestling stories, recently shared on Twitter that CM Punk is set to face GUNTHER in a steel cage match at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on December 29th as part of WWE’s Holiday Tour. Featherstone hinted that the match could be a teaser for a larger storyline, leaving fans wondering about Punk's trajectory after WWE premieres on Netflix next year.

“Nope, it’ll be against Punk in ‘Chicago’ as a part of the Holiday Tour in a couple of weeks. Could it be a tease for an upcoming feud? Perhaps, but we’ll have to wait and see after the Netflix debut where Punk goes,” Featherstone tweeted.

Earlier reports suggested that CM Punk was slated to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series. However, the match never materialized, leading to significant disappointment among fans.

Now, all eyes are on the December 29th matchup. Fans are curious whether Punk’s clash with GUNTHER at the Allstate Arena will lay the groundwork for a full-fledged feud heading into next year.