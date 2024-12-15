Kevin Owens and Triple H Clash in Heated Altercation After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Owens was visibly upset after his loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Following the main event, where Rhodes emerged victorious, Owens unleashed his frustration by attacking his former ally, delivering a devastating package piledriver.

As Owens made his way up the ramp, holding the Winged Eagle Championship, he was met by Triple H, who stepped out to confront him. The intense exchange escalated into a heated shoving match between the two.

Footage from this explosive post-show confrontation can be found below:

Upon leaving gorilla, Triple H got into a confrontation with Kevin Owens. #SNME pic.twitter.com/potNPaUhW8 — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024