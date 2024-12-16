WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Opening Segment Revealed for Tonight’s WWE Raw in Boston, MA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2024

Opening Segment Revealed for Tonight's WWE Raw in Boston, MA

WWE is delivering an exciting start to tonight’s episode of Raw. According to sources, CM Punk is scheduled to kick off the December 16 show live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

"The Best in the World" made a big impression on last week's Raw during a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond, followed by Seth "Freakin'" Rollins responding live in the ring. Fans are eager to see how the tension between Punk and Rollins continues to develop.

Beyond CM Punk's anticipated opening segment, tonight’s show will also feature:

- Kofi Kingston’s Boston Homecoming: The hometown favorite returns to celebrate with fans.

- Seth Rollins Appearance: The World Heavyweight Champion is set to address the WWE Universe.

- Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser: A clash for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

- Judgment Day vs. War Raiders: A thrilling battle for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

