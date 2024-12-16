Triple H Reveals New WWE RAW Logo Ahead of Netflix Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2024

In a post on Twitter, Triple H unveiled the brand-new logo for WWE Monday Night RAW, marking the show's highly anticipated move to Netflix on January 6. The premiere episode will be broadcast live from the Intuit Arena in Los Angeles.

Currently, the only match confirmed for this historic night is a blockbuster clash: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat showdown.

The show also has a new tagline:

Real. Rebellious. Raw.