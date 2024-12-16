Rumor Killer: Triple H’s Role in Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens Feud Clarified

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14, 2024, Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by defeating Kevin Owens in a hard-fought match. However, the drama did not end there.

After the broadcast went off the air, Cody began addressing the crowd with a post-match promo, only to be blindsided by Kevin Owens, who delivered a brutal package piledriver to the champion.

As Owens made his way out of the arena, he was confronted by WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, leading to immediate internet buzz about a potential in-ring return for Triple H.

However, Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda swiftly clarified the rumors:

“I was informed that Triple H’s physical involvement following Kevin Owens’s post-match attack on Cody Rhodes at #SNME is only to elevate Owens as a heel, and the Cody/Owens feud is slated to continue. A Triple H in-ring return is not in the plans at this time.”

Triple H officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition in March 2022, citing health concerns, and has maintained that he will never wrestle again.

The ongoing rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens promises more twists and turns, but for now, fans hoping for one more match from "The Game" will have to wait.