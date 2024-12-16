WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Oro Mensah’s WWE Status Clarified Amid Speculation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2024

Oro Mensah’s WWE Status Clarified Amid Speculation

WWE boasts an impressive roster of talent spread across its brands, but this inevitably leads to some performers being absent from regular television programming. Oro Mensah is one such talent, whose recent absence has led fans to speculate about his status with the company.

Mensah, who joined WWE in 2019, initially performed under the name Oliver Carter on the NXT UK brand. During his time there, he achieved notable success as one-half of the NXT UK Tag Team Champions alongside Ashton Smith. In 2022, Mensah transitioned to NXT and adopted his current name. Since then, he has been featured as part of The Meta-Four faction alongside Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, and Noam Dar.

Mensah’s last televised match was on the October 15 episode of NXT, where he participated in a Gentleman’s Duel against Lexis King. He subsequently appeared on the December 3 episode of NXT Level Up, where he put over Niko Vance. Since then, his absence has fueled online speculation, including rumors of his possible release from WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, however, has put these rumors to rest. In a recent report, Sapp stated, “Contrary to social media panic on December 13th, Oro Mensah has not been released by WWE. We have not heard of Keanu Carver exiting the company either as of this writing.”

While WWE has yet to confirm any plans for Mensah’s return to television, this clarification should ease concerns among fans. For now, it appears the talented performer remains part of WWE’s future.

Triple H Reveals New WWE RAW Logo Ahead of Netflix Debut

In a post on Twitter, Triple H unveiled the brand-new logo for WWE Monday Night RAW, marking the show's highly anticipated move to Netflix o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 16, 2024 05:32PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #oro mensah

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90704/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π