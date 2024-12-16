Tony D’Angelo Cast in The CW’s Wild Cards Season 2 as "Jaws"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Variety has confirmed that Tony D’Angelo, the current NXT North American Champion, will appear in Season 2 of Wild Cards. D’Angelo will play "Jaws," a character described as a “commanding criminal mastermind.”

The series airs on The CW in the United States—the same network as WWE NXT—and is co-produced by the CBC in Canada. The show features an ensemble cast including Vanessa Morgan, Jason Priestley, Giacomo Gianniotti, and Martin Sheen, who joins Season 2 in a prominent role.

Season 2 of Wild Cards premieres on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, on the CBC in Canada and on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, on The CW in the United States.

D’Angelo is credited on the show under his WWE name, rather than his real name, Joseph Ariola. Variety’s Ethan Shanfeld highlighted D’Angelo's role, stating, “WWE champion D’Angelo will play Jaws, a formidable and commanding criminal mastermind.”

This acting opportunity aligns with comments made earlier this year by Shawn Michaels. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Michaels expressed concerns about Hollywood’s interest in D’Angelo’s acting talents. “I’ve got to be honest, things that worry me about Tony D’Angelo are somebody from Hollywood giving him a call and losing him to play the next mob boss because he does such a fantastic job,” Michaels said.

Despite his rising star in entertainment, D’Angelo remains focused on his wrestling career. He successfully defended his North American Championship against Ethan Page on last week’s episode of NXT and led the D’Angelo Family to victory over Gallus at an NXT house show in Orlando this past weekend.