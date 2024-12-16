WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CM Punk Calls Out Wrestlers Who Use the Term “Moveset”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2024

CM Punk Calls Out Wrestlers Who Use the Term “Moveset”

In a recent WWE “Digital Exclusive” interview with Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg during Saturday Night’s Main Event, CM Punk shared his unfiltered thoughts on the term “moveset.”

The discussion arose when Peter Rosenberg expressed admiration for Koko B. Ware, saying his “moveset” was incredible. Unaware that Koko had already been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009, Rosenberg made the comment in a lighthearted conversation that quickly turned serious.

Punk immediately interjected, stating, “Don’t say moveset.”

Jackie Redmond, curious about Punk’s disdain for the term, asked him to elaborate. Punk didn’t hold back:

“It’s garbage. If you say that, you’re an idiot! Especially if you’re a wrestler, and you say ‘moveset.’ That 100% tells me you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.”

Despite his strong critique of the term, Punk shifted the focus back to Koko B. Ware, offering high praise: “All the greats know it’s not about the moves.”

Backstage Update on AJ Styles’ Appearance at TNA Final Resolution

Former TNA World Champion AJ Styles made an appearance backstage at TNA Final Resolution on Friday at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Acco [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 15, 2024 02:15PM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90698/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π