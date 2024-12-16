CM Punk Calls Out Wrestlers Who Use the Term “Moveset”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent WWE “Digital Exclusive” interview with Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg during Saturday Night’s Main Event, CM Punk shared his unfiltered thoughts on the term “moveset.”

The discussion arose when Peter Rosenberg expressed admiration for Koko B. Ware, saying his “moveset” was incredible. Unaware that Koko had already been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009, Rosenberg made the comment in a lighthearted conversation that quickly turned serious.

Punk immediately interjected, stating, “Don’t say moveset.”

Jackie Redmond, curious about Punk’s disdain for the term, asked him to elaborate. Punk didn’t hold back:

“It’s garbage. If you say that, you’re an idiot! Especially if you’re a wrestler, and you say ‘moveset.’ That 100% tells me you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.”

Despite his strong critique of the term, Punk shifted the focus back to Koko B. Ware, offering high praise: “All the greats know it’s not about the moves.”