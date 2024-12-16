WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw Live from Boston, MA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2024

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw Live from Boston, MA

WWE Raw broadcasts live at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network, straight from the iconic TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

With the countdown to WWE’s highly anticipated move to Netflix underway, tonight’s episode promises excitement and drama as we approach the final stretch. Here’s what’s on tap:

- Judgment Day (c) vs. War Raiders – WWE Tag-Team Championship Match

- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ludwig Kaiser – WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

- Kofi Kingston’s Boston Homecoming – A special celebration for the fan-favorite Boston native

- CM Punk & Seth "Freakin'" Rollins – Both superstars confirmed to appear

