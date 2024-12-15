Dave Bautista Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation for New Movie Role

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dave Bautista is sporting a strikingly different look these days, surprising fans with a transformation for his latest role.

The WWE legend, formerly known as "The Animal" Batista, stars in the upcoming film The Last Showgirl, set to premiere in theaters nationwide on January 10, 2025.

In the movie, Bautista takes on the role of "Eddie," a character who complements the story of a seasoned showgirl, played by Pamela Anderson, as she faces an uncertain future after her 30-year show suddenly closes.

For the role, Bautista has adopted a fresh appearance, drawing comparisons to "The Dude" from The Big Lebowski. Chris Van Vliet of the acclaimed INSIGHT podcast shared a photo showcasing Bautista’s dramatic new style, which has sparked a buzz among fans.