Chelsea Green Becomes First Women’s US Champion at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Inaugural Women's United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs Michin

After a lengthy period of commercials and filler, we get Chelsea's entrance--complete with Piper Niven--at 9:13pm. Out next is Michin. We're about to see history, folks. We get our bell at 9:16pm. Both women spend approximately sixty seconds before Chelsea takes an early lead and we head to break. When we return, we find out that Chelsea was still in control throughout the break. Michin stumbles to her feet and Green looks for the Rough Ryder but Michin counters into a bomb. Michin with a German Suplex, then a second. Michin uses the ropes to assist a Tornado DDT and covers for two. Michin looks for Eat Defeat but Chelsea escapes and looks for an Un-Pretty-Her. Green covers for a two, but Michin kicks out. Chelsea runs off the ropes and looks for a Spear on Michin. Michin, on the apron, sidesteps and Chelsea flies through the ropes Suicide Dive-style but Piper catches her. The Superstars battle at ringside then take it inside. Michin looks for Eat Defeat but Chelsea doesn't eat all of it. Michin covers, but Green gets her foot up on the rope to break the count.

The crowd loudly chants for Chelsea! Smart people, those Long Islanders. Michin takes Green into the corner and sets her upon the top turnbuckle. Michin begins to ascend the turnbuckles but Piper distracts her. Michin slaps Piper, sending her to the floor. Green rallies, hits the Un-Pretty-Her, and picks up the win at 9:24pm! GM Nick Aldis presents Chelsea with the title and Piper lets Green sit upon her right shoulder as pyro goes off. We're reminded it's seven years to the day since Chelsea Green won her first WWE championship of any kind. Congratulations, Chelsea Green, you deserve it.

Your Winner and Inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green! (8 minutes)