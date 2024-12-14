WWE Saturday Nights Main Event Results (December, 14, 2024) Ongoing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Welcome to Saturday Night's Main Event!

It's Caturday, you know what that means. Time to engage in some good ol' fashioned eighties-style debauchery! With the fortieth anniversary just months away, WWE brings back it's Saturday Night's Main Event special, airing live tonight on both Peacock & NBC! We've learned recently that this event will also return multiple times in 2025. Tonight's SNME has been promoted heavily online as a throwback to the original eighties era, so expect a lot of surprises, nostalgia, and cocaine.

Our official preview dropped earlier this morning. There are five matches scheduled for tonight, just like the last several premium live events. This is the way. Of our five matches, four are for championship gold. Gunther puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line in a triple-threat contest against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. We'll crown our first-ever Women's United States Champion when Michin takes on Chelsea Green (we miss you, Sam!). In our sole non-title match, Sami Zayn looks to stop the "Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre from wrecking more havoc. We'll see Liv Morgan defending her World title against Iyo Sky. And in what should be a solid match, Stardust Cody Rhodes battles Kevin Owens for the Undisputed belt.

We'll have that action later tonight, starting at 8pm, live on Peacock & NBC.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Results (Dec. 14, 2024) - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY

Start of Program

We start our show with a quick explanation of the history of SNME. We get a throwback video filled with retro themes and clips of greats such as Rowdy Roddy Piper, the Macho Man, the Undertaker, HBK, et cetera. We're treated to clips of Cody Rhodes and the rest of tonight's gladiators arriving. We see Jesse "the Body" Ventura arrive and meets up with Joe. They share some words about tonight's card. Pat McAfee joins Michael Cole as special guest commentary, and we're reminded that he'll be rejoining the Raw commentary team when Raw moves to Netflix. Cole and Pat announce our program and it's showtime (for real this time at 8:08pm EST).

Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

Drewie Mac is out first at 8:08pm to a chorus of boos. He takes a short ramp down to the ring. Sami is out at 8:11pm and proceeds promptly to the ring as Cole & McAfee remind us repeatedly of McIntyre's mission: to take over the world, Pinkie to dismantle anyone affiliated with Roman's Bloodline, including honorary members. Zayn hits the ring and doesn't wait for the bell, immediately going for Drew. The refs are wearing old-school blue unis for what its worth. Zayn takes it straight to Drew, battling him around the ring and sending him outside. Zayn dives out, wiping McIntyre out. Drew rallies and slams Sami into the ringside area--just in time for a commercial break at 8:14pm even on Peacock. WTF? That was unexpected. Try getting trees this big up your chimney. Yep, a real commercial started that way.

We return at 8:17pm and find Drew McIntyre chopping and stomping away at Zayn. Cole informs us that Drew maintained control for the commercial break. Zayn starts to rally quickly upon return, dropping Drew with several strikes. Drew charges Sami in the corner, looking for a shoulder thrust, but Zayn sidesteps. Sami sets up Drew for a Helluva Kick but Drew sidesteps that, hits a Spinebuster and covers for a two. Sit-out Powerbomb from Drew for another close cover attempt! Drew hoists Sami up and ascends the turnbuckles, looking for a White Noise off the top. Sami wiggles free and counters, floating over and converting it into a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a close cover and a huge pop! Sami looks for a Blue Thunder Bomb but can't get Drew up. McIntyre with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt that rocks Zayn! Drew sets up the Claymore and counts it down--then runs right into a big kick from Zayn. Zayn with a Blue Thunder Bomb and covers for a close two!

Zayn backs up into the corner, looking tired but sizing up Drew. The crowd rips off a loud "this is awesome" chant. Drew slides out of the ring, avoiding the Helluva Kick. Sami Zayn follows him out of the ring. Drew heads back into the ring, Sami follows and runs right into a Claymore Kick! Drew covers and picks up the win at 8:22pm--just as I predicted. We're reminded that Sami has never beaten Drew one-on-one as the crowd boos.

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre! (10 minutes)

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan(c) vs Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky is out first, escorted to the ramp by Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane Iyo gets a good reaction. Damage CTRL do not accompany her to the ring. Liv Morgan is out at 8:31pm, escorted to the ramp by Dominik Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez. They return to the back as well. Looks like we'll get this without interference (TBD). "Little Naitch" Charles Robinson is the ref for this one and, sadly, wearing a ref cam! Poor Charles! We get the bell at 8:33pm and both women begin to clash, with no clear leader early on. The two battle to the apron, where Iyo attempts a back suplex but Liv uses the ropes to hold on. We're reminded that Wendy Richter defeated the Fabulous Moolah on Saturday Night's Main Event before many of you were born. Iyo hits a beautiful Moonsault to the outside on Liv as we go to break at 8:35pm!

And we're back. If you're gonna have commercials tonight, you really couldn't be bothered to ask the sponsors for throwback ads? We return at 8:38pm, btw. We find Iyo looking for a roll-up on the champ, but Morgan kicks out. The contender continues to drop the champ, sending her fleeing out of the ring. Iyo tries to pep-up the crowd and hits a Suicide Dive that takes out Morgan! Iyo gets Liv in the ring and hits a springboard missile dropkick, covering for two. Morgan gets the foot up and rolls into the corner. Iyo looks for the Bullet Train Attack (new name) but Liv dodges it. Liv with a Codebreaker off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Iyo hits an impressive combo move--a German Suplex, holds on and rolls backwards, hitting that same move twice more. Well done. She covers but only gets a two. Iyo climbs the turnbuckles rear, and Liv uses the opportunity to attack her from behind. Iyo slips off the top and Liv rolls her up for a two.

Morgan's clearly frustrated--and possibly now with a broken nose--begins to snap, slapping herself in the face to fire herself up. Morgan with an Enziguri; Sky quickly applies a Crossface in return. Liv attempts to escape and eats a knee from Sky. Sky connects with the Bullet Train Attack on Morgan in the corner. Iyo climbs up and looks for a Moonsault but Morgan gets the boots up! Morgan with an ObLIVion and covers for the win outta nowhere at 8:42pm! As she's celebrating with Dom and Raquel up the ring, "the Eradicator" Rhea Ripley comes out! She gets in the Champ's face and stares her down. Morgan hoists the belt and we're off to the next match.

Your Winner AND STILL Women's Champion, Liv Morgan! (9 minutes)

World Heavyweight Championship Triple-Threat Match: Gunther(c) vs Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

The WWE Tag Team Champions--Finn Balor, wearing a black hood, and JD McDonagh--are out first. JD eventually heads to the back. Out next is his former the Judgment Day brother, Damian Priest. Speaking of hermanos, shoutout to mi hermano Bruce. The World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, is out last and we get our bell at 8:55pm. All three men go at it, and Cole reminds us that Gunther can lose the title without being pinned (that's my pick, "hometown" boy wins it, just a guess though.) Priest takes an early upper hand after sending both competitors outside and we head to a break at 8:56pm. We return at 9:00pm and find Gunther firmly in control. Gunther stomps away at Priest then locks in a Boston Crab. Finn Balor breaks the hold with a chop to Gunther, that mostly seems to insult the Ring General.

Gunther with a welt-causing chop to Balor. Priest has risen and begins to go at it with Gunther. Gunther chops Priest, pissing him off and causing Damian to retaliate with multiple powerful chops to the champ. Priest and Gunther battle in the corner, leading with Priest taking down Gunther. Balor charges into a modified Flatliner; Priest covers the fallen Finn but only gets a two. Priest pulls Balor up and looks for a Razor's Edge. Gunther kicks Priest in the gut. Gunther looks for a Powerbomb but Priest escapes Balor with a Sling Blade on Priest. Gunther and Balor battle, with Balor dropping the champ with a Sling Blade. Gunther slaps on a Sleeper hold right after Priest kicks him. Priest barely sees it in time to break it up. Priest sends Balor out of the ring, only to end up in a Sleeper of his own. Gunther has Priest in the middle of the ring in a Sleeper. Priest battles out of it, however, and gets to a vertical base. Priest with a Snapmare to gain some separation. Priest with a South of Heaven chokeslam! Balor immediately attacks him from behind! Balor with a Shotgun Dropkick on Priest.

Balor heads up top and looks for a Coup de Grace but Gunther hits the ropes or his foot, causing Balor to crotch himself. Gunther heads up to the second rope and looks for a Superplex. Priest gets involved, grabbing the champ and hitting a Razor's Edge off the top. Balor immediately dives off, hitting a Coup de Grace on the champ and covering for two! Priest makes the save. Priest looks for a Razor's Edge but Finn rolls through for a pin attempt. Priest with a South of Heaven chokeslam for a two count, but Gunther drags Priest out of the ring to make the save! Gunther with a Sleeper outside! Gunther looks for a Powerbomb on the steel steps; Priest's foot gets caught on the steps but Gunther somehow Hulks up and finishes the move sweetly! Gunther enters the ring, blocks a Finn attack, and hits a Powerbomb to pick up the win at 9:06pm! Fast-paced finish, well done.

Your Winner AND STILL World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther! (11 minutes)

Inaugural Women's United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs Michin

After a lengthy period of commercials and filler, we get Chelsea's entrance--complete with Piper Niven--at 9:13pm. Out next is Michin. We're about to see history, folks. We get our bell at 9:16pm. Both women spend approximately sixty seconds before Chelsea takes an early lead and we head to break. When we return, we find out that Chelsea was still in control throughout the break. Michin stumbles to her feet and Green looks for the Rough Ryder but Michin counters into a bomb. Michin with a German Suplex, then a second. Michin uses the ropes to assist a Tornado DDT and covers for two. Michin looks for Eat Defeat but Chelsea escapes and looks for an Un-Pretty-Her. Green covers for a two, but Michin kicks out. Chelsea runs off the ropes and looks for a Spear on Michin. Michin, on the apron, sidesteps and Chelsea flies through the ropes Suicide Dive-style but Piper catches her. The Superstars battle at ringside then take it inside. Michin looks for Eat Defeat but Chelsea doesn't eat all of it. Michin covers, but Green gets her foot up on the rope to break the count.

The crowd loudly chants for Chelsea! Smart people, those Long Islanders. Michin takes Green into the corner and sets her upon the top turnbuckle. Michin begins to ascend the turnbuckles but Piper distracts her. Michin slaps Piper, sending her to the floor. Green rallies, hits the Un-Pretty-Her, and picks up the win at 9:24pm! GM Nick Aldis presents Chelsea with the title and Piper lets Green sit upon her right shoulder as pyro goes off. We're reminded it's seven years to the day since Chelsea Green won her first WWE championship of any kind. Congratulations, Chelsea Green, you deserve it.

Your Winner and Inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green! (8 minutes)