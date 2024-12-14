GUNTHER Retains World Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

World Heavyweight Championship Triple-Threat Match: Gunther(c) vs Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

The WWE Tag Team Champions--Finn Balor, wearing a black hood, and JD McDonagh--are out first. JD eventually heads to the back. Out next is his former the Judgment Day brother, Damian Priest. Speaking of hermanos, shoutout to mi hermano Bruce. The World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, is out last and we get our bell at 8:55pm. All three men go at it, and Cole reminds us that Gunther can lose the title without being pinned (that's my pick, "hometown" boy wins it, just a guess though.) Priest takes an early upper hand after sending both competitors outside and we head to a break at 8:56pm. We return at 9:00pm and find Gunther firmly in control. Gunther stomps away at Priest then locks in a Boston Crab. Finn Balor breaks the hold with a chop to Gunther, that mostly seems to insult the Ring General.

Gunther with a welt-causing chop to Balor. Priest has risen and begins to go at it with Gunther. Gunther chops Priest, pissing him off and causing Damian to retaliate with multiple powerful chops to the champ. Priest and Gunther battle in the corner, leading with Priest taking down Gunther. Balor charges into a modified Flatliner; Priest covers the fallen Finn but only gets a two. Priest pulls Balor up and looks for a Razor's Edge. Gunther kicks Priest in the gut. Gunther looks for a Powerbomb but Priest escapes Balor with a Sling Blade on Priest. Gunther and Balor battle, with Balor dropping the champ with a Sling Blade. Gunther slaps on a Sleeper hold right after Priest kicks him. Priest barely sees it in time to break it up. Priest sends Balor out of the ring, only to end up in a Sleeper of his own. Gunther has Priest in the middle of the ring in a Sleeper. Priest battles out of it, however, and gets to a vertical base. Priest with a Snapmare to gain some separation. Priest with a South of Heaven chokeslam! Balor immediately attacks him from behind! Balor with a Shotgun Dropkick on Priest.

Balor heads up top and looks for a Coup de Grace but Gunther hits the ropes or his foot, causing Balor to crotch himself. Gunther heads up to the second rope and looks for a Superplex. Priest gets involved, grabbing the champ and hitting a Razor's Edge off the top. Balor immediately dives off, hitting a Coup de Grace on the champ and covering for two! Priest makes the save. Priest looks for a Razor's Edge but Finn rolls through for a pin attempt. Priest with a South of Heaven chokeslam for a two count, but Gunther drags Priest out of the ring to make the save! Gunther with a Sleeper outside! Gunther looks for a Powerbomb on the steel steps; Priest's foot gets caught on the steps but Gunther somehow Hulks up and finishes the move sweetly! Gunther enters the ring, blocks a Finn attack, and hits a Powerbomb to pick up the win at 9:06pm! Fast-paced finish, well done.

Your Winner AND STILL World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther! (11 minutes)