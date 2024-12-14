Liv Morgan Fends Off IYO SKY At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rhea Ripley Faces Off With Liv

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan(c) vs Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky is out first, escorted to the ramp by Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane Iyo gets a good reaction. Damage CTRL do not accompany her to the ring. Liv Morgan is out at 8:31pm, escorted to the ramp by Dominik Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez. They return to the back as well. Looks like we'll get this without interference (TBD). "Little Naitch" Charles Robinson is the ref for this one and, sadly, wearing a ref cam! Poor Charles! We get the bell at 8:33pm and both women begin to clash, with no clear leader early on. The two battle to the apron, where Iyo attempts a back suplex but Liv uses the ropes to hold on. We're reminded that Wendy Richter defeated the Fabulous Moolah on Saturday Night's Main Event before many of you were born. Iyo hits a beautiful Moonsault to the outside on Liv as we go to break at 8:35pm!

And we're back. If you're gonna have commercials tonight, you really couldn't be bothered to ask the sponsors for throwback ads? We return at 8:38pm, btw. We find Iyo looking for a roll-up on the champ, but Morgan kicks out. The contender continues to drop the champ, sending her fleeing out of the ring. Iyo tries to pep-up the crowd and hits a Suicide Dive that takes out Morgan! Iyo gets Liv in the ring and hits a springboard missile dropkick, covering for two. Morgan gets the foot up and rolls into the corner. Iyo looks for the Bullet Train Attack (new name) but Liv dodges it. Liv with a Codebreaker off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Iyo hits an impressive combo move--a German Suplex, holds on and rolls backwards, hitting that same move twice more. Well done. She covers but only gets a two. Iyo climbs the turnbuckles rear, and Liv uses the opportunity to attack her from behind. Iyo slips off the top and Liv rolls her up for a two.

Morgan's clearly frustrated--and possibly now with a broken nose--begins to snap, slapping herself in the face to fire herself up. Morgan with an Enziguri; Sky quickly applies a Crossface in return. Liv attempts to escape and eats a knee from Sky. Sky connects with the Bullet Train Attack on Morgan in the corner. Iyo climbs up and looks for a Moonsault but Morgan gets the boots up! Morgan with an ObLIVion and covers for the win outta nowhere at 8:42pm! As she's celebrating with Dom and Raquel up the ring, "the Eradicator" Rhea Ripley comes out! She gets in the Champ's face and stares her down. Morgan hoists the belt and we're off to the next match.

Your Winner AND STILL Women's Champion, Liv Morgan! (9 minutes)