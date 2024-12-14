Drew McIntyre Beats Sami Zayn To Open WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

Drewie Mac is out first at 8:08pm to a chorus of boos. He takes a short ramp down to the ring. Sami is out at 8:11pm and proceeds promptly to the ring as Cole & McAfee remind us repeatedly of McIntyre's mission: to take over the world, Pinkie to dismantle anyone affiliated with Roman's Bloodline, including honorary members. Zayn hits the ring and doesn't wait for the bell, immediately going for Drew. The refs are wearing old-school blue unis for what its worth. Zayn takes it straight to Drew, battling him around the ring and sending him outside. Zayn dives out, wiping McIntyre out. Drew rallies and slams Sami into the ringside area--just in time for a commercial break at 8:14pm even on Peacock. WTF? That was unexpected. Try getting trees this big up your chimney. Yep, a real commercial started that way.

We return at 8:17pm and find Drew McIntyre chopping and stomping away at Zayn. Cole informs us that Drew maintained control for the commercial break. Zayn starts to rally quickly upon return, dropping Drew with several strikes. Drew charges Sami in the corner, looking for a shoulder thrust, but Zayn sidesteps. Sami sets up Drew for a Helluva Kick but Drew sidesteps that, hits a Spinebuster and covers for a two. Sit-out Powerbomb from Drew for another close cover attempt! Drew hoists Sami up and ascends the turnbuckles, looking for a White Noise off the top. Sami wiggles free and counters, floating over and converting it into a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a close cover and a huge pop! Sami looks for a Blue Thunder Bomb but can't get Drew up. McIntyre with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt that rocks Zayn! Drew sets up the Claymore and counts it down--then runs right into a big kick from Zayn. Zayn with a Blue Thunder Bomb and covers for a close two!

Zayn backs up into the corner, looking tired but sizing up Drew. The crowd rips off a loud "this is awesome" chant. Drew slides out of the ring, avoiding the Helluva Kick. Sami Zayn follows him out of the ring. Drew heads back into the ring, Sami follows and runs right into a Claymore Kick! Drew covers and picks up the win at 8:22pm--just as I predicted. We're reminded that Sami has never beaten Drew one-on-one as the crowd boos.

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre! (10 minutes)