Continental Classic Match Confirmed for Next AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

This week on Rampage, it was announced that Komander will face Brody King in a highly anticipated Gold League match next Friday in Washington, D.C., as the Continental Classic tournament continues to heat up.

Brody King, with three points in the tournament so far, earned his sole victory against Darby Allin. Komander, stepping in as a replacement for Juice Robinson, is still searching for his first points in the competition. Currently, The Best Mortos joins Komander at the bottom of the standings with zero points.

Over in the Blue League, Kyle Fletcher dominates with nine points, holding a commanding lead. Meanwhile, the Gold League is a tightly contested battle, with Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Claudio Castagnoli all tied at six points.

The next round of matches promises intense competition, with Kazuchika Okada set to clash with Mortos, and Fletcher taking on Mark Briscoe this Saturday on Collision.

Updated Card for Next Week's Rampage:

Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King vs. Komander

