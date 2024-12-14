Two Matches and Talk Show Segment Confirmed for Next WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two matches and a talk show segment highlight the December 20 episode of WWE SmackDown.

- Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend their titles against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Naomi was recently announced as replacing Jade Cargill as champion after Cargill was written out of storylines due to an injury angle.

- Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley: One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Johnny Gargano, will face Alex Shelley. This comes after Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa turned heel and won the titles from Shelley and Chris Sabin on last week’s SmackDown.

- The Grayson Waller Effect: Braun Strowman, fresh off his return, will join Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on their talk show.

The December 20 SmackDown episode is being taped this week, and spoilers will be available soon.

