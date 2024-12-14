WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Two Matches and Talk Show Segment Confirmed for Next WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

Two Matches and Talk Show Segment Confirmed for Next WWE SmackDown

Two matches and a talk show segment highlight the December 20 episode of WWE SmackDown.

- Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend their titles against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Naomi was recently announced as replacing Jade Cargill as champion after Cargill was written out of storylines due to an injury angle.

- Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley: One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Johnny Gargano, will face Alex Shelley. This comes after Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa turned heel and won the titles from Shelley and Chris Sabin on last week’s SmackDown.

- The Grayson Waller Effect: Braun Strowman, fresh off his return, will join Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on their talk show.

The December 20 SmackDown episode is being taped this week, and spoilers will be available soon.

Confirmed Lineup for December 20 SmackDown:

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

- Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley

- The Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman Makes Return to WWE SmackDown

The former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return on SmackDown as Carmelo Hayes' mystery opponent. Hayes, moments before t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 14, 2024 12:57PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90670/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π