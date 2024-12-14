Braun Strowman Makes Return to WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return on SmackDown as Carmelo Hayes' mystery opponent. Hayes, moments before the match, dismissed his unidentified opponent as “light work,” but Strowman quickly proved otherwise. The Monster Among Men dominated, securing a victory in less than 90 seconds.

During the match, commentary confirmed that Strowman is now officially part of the SmackDown roster, following the ongoing WWE transfer window ahead of WWE Raw's Netflix premiere on January 6.

Strowman had been sidelined since late September after sustaining a torn groin during the Last Monster Standing match on SmackDown. However, he made his in-ring return last month, teaming with Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio in a dark match victory over Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.

The announcement of the WWE transfer window last week opened the door for inter-brand trades across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. Strowman's move to SmackDown is the first confirmed trade under this system.