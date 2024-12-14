WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Braun Strowman Makes Return to WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

Braun Strowman Makes Return to WWE SmackDown

The former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return on SmackDown as Carmelo Hayes' mystery opponent. Hayes, moments before the match, dismissed his unidentified opponent as “light work,” but Strowman quickly proved otherwise. The Monster Among Men dominated, securing a victory in less than 90 seconds.

During the match, commentary confirmed that Strowman is now officially part of the SmackDown roster, following the ongoing WWE transfer window ahead of WWE Raw's Netflix premiere on January 6.

Strowman had been sidelined since late September after sustaining a torn groin during the Last Monster Standing match on SmackDown. However, he made his in-ring return last month, teaming with Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio in a dark match victory over Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.

The announcement of the WWE transfer window last week opened the door for inter-brand trades across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. Strowman's move to SmackDown is the first confirmed trade under this system.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #braun strowman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90669/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π