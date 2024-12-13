WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Roman Reigns Challenges Solo Sikoa to "Tribal Combat" for Netflix WWE Raw Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2024

Roman Reigns Challenges Solo Sikoa to "Tribal Combat" for Netflix WWE Raw Premiere

During the December 13th, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown, a captivating video package aired featuring Roman Reigns issuing a dramatic challenge to Solo Sikoa. Reigns proposed a "Tribal Combat" match to take place during the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW on January 6th, 2025.

In the video, Roman Reigns delivered an emotional and commanding message:

"I lost the Bloodline. The entire Bloodline. But most importantly, I lost my ula fala. See, the thing is, Solo, four years ago, you weren’t here. I didn’t take that ula fala. I earned it. My father, my uncle, your great uncles—they crowned me with that responsibility because I was the man to lead this family. The only thing that matters to me is my family and my will of the ula fala and the responsibility that only I can handle."

Reigns then set the stage for what he believes is the ultimate showdown:

"January 6th is Netflix. That’s what it’s all about. For me, it’s tribal combat. You’re Bloodline, one-one. And mine, one-one. I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6th, on Netflix, I take back my Bloodline. I take back my ula fala. I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me.”

SPOILER: Major PLE-Level Main Event Match Planned for WWE Raw Netflix Debut on January 6

WWE is set to usher in the Netflix era of Monday Night Raw with a monumental kickoff in 2025. As previously reported, WWE has significant p [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 14, 2024 12:28AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #roman reigns #solo sikoa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90663/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π