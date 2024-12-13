Roman Reigns Challenges Solo Sikoa to "Tribal Combat" for Netflix WWE Raw Premiere

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the December 13th, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown, a captivating video package aired featuring Roman Reigns issuing a dramatic challenge to Solo Sikoa. Reigns proposed a "Tribal Combat" match to take place during the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW on January 6th, 2025.

In the video, Roman Reigns delivered an emotional and commanding message:

"I lost the Bloodline. The entire Bloodline. But most importantly, I lost my ula fala. See, the thing is, Solo, four years ago, you weren’t here. I didn’t take that ula fala. I earned it. My father, my uncle, your great uncles—they crowned me with that responsibility because I was the man to lead this family. The only thing that matters to me is my family and my will of the ula fala and the responsibility that only I can handle."

Reigns then set the stage for what he believes is the ultimate showdown:

"January 6th is Netflix. That’s what it’s all about. For me, it’s tribal combat. You’re Bloodline, one-one. And mine, one-one. I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6th, on Netflix, I take back my Bloodline. I take back my ula fala. I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me.”