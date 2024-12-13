WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: Major PLE-Level Main Event Match Planned for WWE Raw Netflix Debut on January 6

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2024

WWE is set to usher in the Netflix era of Monday Night Raw with a monumental kickoff in 2025.

As previously reported, WWE has significant plans for the Netflix debut episode of Raw on January 6, promising a star-studded event featuring special appearances by WWE legends and several major returns.

In an exciting development, rumors are swirling about a marquee matchup between CM Punk and Seth “Freakin’” Rollins taking place during the premiere episode at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. As of this morning, sources confirm that this match is indeed part of the current plan.

Of course, as with any WWE or pro wrestling event, the "card is subject to change." However, the Punk-Rollins clash is reportedly a cornerstone of WWE’s strategy to make a massive impact with the Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw on January 6, 2025.

