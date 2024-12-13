Major WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage at TNA Final Resolution Tonight

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE Superstar AJ Styles is backstage at tonight’s TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view event. Styles, who resides in the area, was seen mingling with talent behind the scenes.
At this time, there’s no indication that Styles will appear on the show. Sources note that he’s simply there to spend time with the roster.
Reports suggest Styles is in “good spirits” and appears healthy, as he was not wearing a cast, brace, or using crutches.
