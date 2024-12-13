WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Major WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage at TNA Final Resolution Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2024

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE Superstar AJ Styles is backstage at tonight’s TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view event. Styles, who resides in the area, was seen mingling with talent behind the scenes.

At this time, there’s no indication that Styles will appear on the show. Sources note that he’s simply there to spend time with the roster.

Reports suggest Styles is in “good spirits” and appears healthy, as he was not wearing a cast, brace, or using crutches.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #final resolution #wwe #aj styles

