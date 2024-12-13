Big Match Announced for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Updated Lineup Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A major match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

As WWE prepares for the final “go-home show” ahead of the highly anticipated return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC on December 14, SmackDown is set to air tonight, December 13, at 8/7c on USA Network from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

In a newly released digital exclusive video, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that Solo Sikoa will face LA Knight in a one-on-one match. This announcement adds to the excitement building for tonight’s episode.

Additionally, the show will feature several marquee segments and matches. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are scheduled to deliver their “Final Words” ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship clash at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Carmelo Hayes will square off against a “mystery opponent,” adding intrigue to the evening. The WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament continues with two semifinal matches: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin.