WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Big Match Announced for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Updated Lineup Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2024

Big Match Announced for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Updated Lineup Revealed

A major match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

As WWE prepares for the final “go-home show” ahead of the highly anticipated return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC on December 14, SmackDown is set to air tonight, December 13, at 8/7c on USA Network from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

In a newly released digital exclusive video, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that Solo Sikoa will face LA Knight in a one-on-one match. This announcement adds to the excitement building for tonight’s episode.

Additionally, the show will feature several marquee segments and matches. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are scheduled to deliver their “Final Words” ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship clash at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Carmelo Hayes will square off against a “mystery opponent,” adding intrigue to the evening. The WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament continues with two semifinal matches: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin.

Major WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage at TNA Final Resolution Tonight

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE Superstar AJ Styles is backstage at tonight’s TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view event. Styles, w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 14, 2024 12:23AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90661/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π