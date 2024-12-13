Tessa Blanchard Departs CMLL, Vacates Women’s Tag Team Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CMLL announced Friday that Tessa Blanchard has officially left the promotion, relinquishing the Women’s Tag Team Championship, which she held with Lluvia. The titles are now vacant, and new champions are set to be crowned in 2025. This marks the second time the titles have been vacated in their short history. Earlier this year, Stephanie Vaquer and Zeuxis vacated the belts when Vaquer left CMLL to join WWE NXT.

Blanchard is reportedly returning to TNA Wrestling, with Dave Meltzer stating that she has signed with the company and could debut imminently. TNA is hosting its Final Resolution event in Atlanta tonight, followed by a TV taping on Saturday.

Blanchard previously worked with TNA (then known as Impact Wrestling) from 2018 to 2020, becoming a World Champion and Knockouts Champion during her tenure. Her initial run with the company ended in controversy when TNA terminated its relationship with her in June 2020.

Blanchard and Lluvia had been CMLL Women’s Tag Team Champions since August. Despite working a match for CMLL on November 22, Blanchard had not wrestled for the promotion in recent weeks.

The CMLL Women’s Tag Team titles were introduced in 2023 and have only had two sets of champions, both of whom vacated the belts during their reigns.