WWE Hall of Famer Pulls Out of Appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event Return

WWE fans eagerly anticipating the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 will have to adjust their expectations as a planned surprise appearance from a WWE Hall of Fame legend has reportedly been canceled.

The highly-anticipated revival of the Saturday night prime-time WWE series will air live from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. Ahead of the event, a report from PWInsider Elite revealed that five old-school WWE legends had been booked for the special episode. These included “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Tito Santana, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, and Koko B. Ware.

However, according to Dominic DeAngelo of SEScoops.com, Ted DiBiase has been forced to withdraw from the event and will no longer make his scheduled appearance. While the specifics behind his absence remain unclear, the remaining legends mentioned are still expected to appear alongside other iconic names like Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

The December 14 episode marks a significant moment in WWE history, bringing back the nostalgic feel of Saturday night wrestling in a modern era. Fans can still look forward to a star-studded night packed with appearances from legendary figures in professional wrestling.