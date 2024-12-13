Updated Plans and New Spoilers Revealed for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A significant update has emerged regarding the much-anticipated return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, scheduled for December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

The 12/14 broadcast on NBC was initially set to culminate in the final clash of the heated rivalry between Seth “Freakin’” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed. However, with Reed sidelined due to injury, WWE has adjusted its plans by bringing back Drew McIntyre earlier than expected. McIntyre will now kick off a new storyline with Sami Zayn, and their match has been officially added to the broadcast lineup.

In a notable development, Roman Reigns, who had been advertised for the event on the Nassau Coliseum website, is no longer listed. The website's event listing has been updated to reflect the finalized NBC lineup, and Reigns has also been removed from WWE.com’s talent lineup for the show.

Additionally, both Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair, who were locally advertised for the event, are no longer featured in promotional materials.

Meanwhile, WWE legends Koko B. Ware and Tito Santana have confirmed their involvement via social media, aligning with earlier reports.

The two-hour NBC broadcast is set to air live from 8:00 to 10:00 PM Eastern and will also stream on Peacock, WWE Network, and WWE’s YouTube channel in select international markets.

For those attending the live event at Nassau Coliseum, doors open at 7:30 PM, with indications of dark matches set to bookend the televised portion of the evening.