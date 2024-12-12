Logan Paul Reveals He Won’t Appear at WWE WrestleMania 41

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Logan Paul has no plans to appear at WrestleMania 41 in 2025, at least according to him.

During the latest episode of his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, the former WWE United States Champion was asked about his participation in the event.

“No, I’m retired,” Paul declared. “I’m a dad, bro.”

Paul, who welcomed a daughter with his wife Nina Agdal in September, emphasized his new focus on fatherhood.

Additionally, Paul recently attended a WWE press event at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles to promote the upcoming move of WWE Raw to Netflix on January 6.