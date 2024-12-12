WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Reveals He Won’t Appear at WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2024

Logan Paul has no plans to appear at WrestleMania 41 in 2025, at least according to him.

During the latest episode of his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, the former WWE United States Champion was asked about his participation in the event.

“No, I’m retired,” Paul declared. “I’m a dad, bro.”

Paul, who welcomed a daughter with his wife Nina Agdal in September, emphasized his new focus on fatherhood.

Additionally, Paul recently attended a WWE press event at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles to promote the upcoming move of WWE Raw to Netflix on January 6.

Tags: #wwe #logan paul

