WWE Raw Sees Viewership Dip to 1.386 Million, Lowest Since Two-Hour Format

Monday's episode of WWE Raw experienced a decline in viewership, attracting 1.386 million viewers, with hour one and hour two drawing 1.385 million and 1.386 million viewers, respectively. This marks a nearly 20% drop compared to last week's post-Survivor Series episode and represents the lowest viewership for Raw since it shifted to a two-hour format in September.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.43 rating, landing third on cable for the evening. This also reflects a 20% decrease from the previous week. The drop in viewership is likely attributed to a significant increase in NFL's Monday Night Football, which garnered over 17 million viewers and a 4.06 rating.