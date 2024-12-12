WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Sees Viewership Dip to 1.386 Million, Lowest Since Two-Hour Format

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2024

Monday's episode of WWE Raw experienced a decline in viewership, attracting 1.386 million viewers, with hour one and hour two drawing 1.385 million and 1.386 million viewers, respectively. This marks a nearly 20% drop compared to last week's post-Survivor Series episode and represents the lowest viewership for Raw since it shifted to a two-hour format in September.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.43 rating, landing third on cable for the evening. This also reflects a 20% decrease from the previous week. The drop in viewership is likely attributed to a significant increase in NFL's Monday Night Football, which garnered over 17 million viewers and a 4.06 rating.

Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

