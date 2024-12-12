WWE Network Legacy Content, Including WCW and ECW, Will Not Be Fully Available on Netflix

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

With WWE Raw moving to Netflix, the fate of legacy content, including WCW and ECW, on the soon-to-be-closed WWE Network has now been revealed.

It was recently announced that the WWE Network would be shutting down in the United Kingdom ahead of the January 6 premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix. While only Raw will move to Netflix in the United States, the situation differs internationally, where Netflix will become the exclusive home for WWE content, as the WWE Network closes its doors.

The WWE Network offered not only current content but also a vast catalog of historic programming, including WCW, ECW, territory shows, and documentaries. Now, Dave Meltzer has provided insight into the future of this legacy content when WWE transitions to Netflix internationally.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer shared his thoughts on what fans can expect from the WWE content library on Netflix. He stated:

“People have been asking, internationally when everything moves to Netflix, how much of the library are we going to see? And the answer is, not much.

“All the current shows obviously will be on every single week. This is international, not United States, United States is only Raw. All the pay-per-views are gonna be on Netflix.

“As far as your archives, there will be some but very little. On January 1, when everything starts, they’re gonna have about roughly 40 pay-per-views, will be the only thing up. Just intermittent – some recent, some years ago. But like 40-ish pay-per-views, dating back to the Wrestling Classic and Tuesday in Texas, Rock Bottom, there’ll be Royal Rumbles and WrestleManias of course. Hell in a Cell. The Invasion pay-per-view. Evolution pay-per-view, the all-women’s show. Some of the ECW pay-per-views – December to Dismember’s gonna be up there.

“So it’s not like they picked based on… I think they just blinded themselves and threw darts at a wall, and whichever name they it they picked up, because it’s not like they picked the best pay-per-views, or recent, or anything. Clash at the Castle’s gonna be on.

“So anyway, the point is it will only be, when it starts on Netflix, there will be 40 pay-per-views, there’ll be no WCW, no Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, no Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Wrestling. None of that taped library stuff. Which, people didn’t really watch a lot of it, so that’s what happened. But there will be a few WrestleManias.

“There will be some old episodes of NXT, Raw and SmackDown. All the new episodes airing live of course.”

Meltzer also revealed that new content would be gradually added to the WWE Netflix offering, adding:

“There will be a second run of pay-per-views that will be released February 7 I believe, a couple of pay-per-views – Stomping Grounds, Vengeance, Insurrextion, Night of Champions, Armageddon, not too many. And then on the 31st, there will be some more pay-per-views.

“Netflix will be slowly rolling out WWE pay-per-views and some archives of WWE programming. There will not be any programming from any other promotions on Netflix, at least for the first four to five months.”