AEW Rampage SPOILERS for December 13, 2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several matches were taped for this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage:
- Tony Schiavone conducted an interview with The Don Callis Family, which was interrupted by Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs.
- Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis defeated Lance Archer and Konosuke Takeshita. After the match, Takeshita attempted to attack Hobbs, but Hobbs countered with a spinebuster.
- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Shazza McKenzie.
- Toni Storm defeated Harley Cameron.
- Matt Cardona defeated Bryan Keith, with Chris Jericho providing commentary.
