AEW Rampage SPOILERS for December 13, 2024

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several matches were taped for this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage:

- Tony Schiavone conducted an interview with The Don Callis Family, which was interrupted by Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs.

- Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis defeated Lance Archer and Konosuke Takeshita. After the match, Takeshita attempted to attack Hobbs, but Hobbs countered with a spinebuster.

- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Shazza McKenzie.

- Toni Storm defeated Harley Cameron.

- Matt Cardona defeated Bryan Keith, with Chris Jericho providing commentary.