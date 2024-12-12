WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for December 13, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2024

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for December 13, 2024

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several matches were taped for this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage:

- Tony Schiavone conducted an interview with The Don Callis Family, which was interrupted by Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs.

- Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis defeated Lance Archer and Konosuke Takeshita. After the match, Takeshita attempted to attack Hobbs, but Hobbs countered with a spinebuster.

- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Shazza McKenzie.

- Toni Storm defeated Harley Cameron.

- Matt Cardona defeated Bryan Keith, with Chris Jericho providing commentary.

WWE Network Legacy Content, Including WCW and ECW, Will Not Be Fully Available on Netflix

With WWE Raw moving to Netflix, the fate of legacy content, including WCW and ECW, on the soon-to-be-closed WWE Network has now been reveale [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 12, 2024 01:25PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90646/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π