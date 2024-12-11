Michin Advances in WWE Speed Championship Tournament; Double Gold in Her Sights

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Either Zelina Vega, Natalya, Katana Chance, or Michin will earn the honor of being the first wrestler to challenge Candice LeRae for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

This week on WWE Speed, the final first-round match of the number-one contender’s tournament saw Michin emerge victorious against Ivy Nile. Despite Nile avoiding Michin’s initial Eat Defeat attempt, Michin landed the decisive move in the closing seconds of the three-minute time limit. A kick to the jaw, a cannonball in the corner, and Eat Defeat sealed the victory with just 22 seconds remaining.

The second round kicks off next Wednesday, December 18, with Zelina Vega facing Natalya, streaming on X/Twitter at noon Eastern time. The other semi-final match will feature Katana Chance against Michin. The winner of the tournament will go on to challenge LeRae for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship in the weeks to come.

Michin is currently balancing double tournament action, as she also competes in the Women’s United States Championship tournament. She faces Tiffany Stratton in a semifinal bout on SmackDown this Friday. In a post-match promo following her win against Nile, Michin confidently declared her vision of holding both the U.S. and Speed titles, aiming for double championship glory.