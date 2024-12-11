WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Michin Advances in WWE Speed Championship Tournament; Double Gold in Her Sights

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2024

Michin Advances in WWE Speed Championship Tournament; Double Gold in Her Sights

Either Zelina Vega, Natalya, Katana Chance, or Michin will earn the honor of being the first wrestler to challenge Candice LeRae for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

This week on WWE Speed, the final first-round match of the number-one contender’s tournament saw Michin emerge victorious against Ivy Nile. Despite Nile avoiding Michin’s initial Eat Defeat attempt, Michin landed the decisive move in the closing seconds of the three-minute time limit. A kick to the jaw, a cannonball in the corner, and Eat Defeat sealed the victory with just 22 seconds remaining.

The second round kicks off next Wednesday, December 18, with Zelina Vega facing Natalya, streaming on X/Twitter at noon Eastern time. The other semi-final match will feature Katana Chance against Michin. The winner of the tournament will go on to challenge LeRae for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship in the weeks to come.

Michin is currently balancing double tournament action, as she also competes in the Women’s United States Championship tournament. She faces Tiffany Stratton in a semifinal bout on SmackDown this Friday. In a post-match promo following her win against Nile, Michin confidently declared her vision of holding both the U.S. and Speed titles, aiming for double championship glory.

Cody Rhodes Receives Winged-Eagle Title Belt from Triple H

In a video shared on social media Wednesday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque delivered a unique gift to Undisputed WWE Ch [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2024 09:02PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe speed #speed

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90642/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π