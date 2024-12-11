WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Receives Winged-Eagle Title Belt from Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2024

In a video shared on social media Wednesday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque delivered a unique gift to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Levesque presented Rhodes with what appears to be the iconic winged-eagle WWE Championship title belt. The belt is expected to be part of Rhodes’ upcoming title defense against Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14.

WWE is going all-in to give the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event a nostalgic feel. The December 14 episode will feature a retro production style, arena design, and other 1980s-inspired elements to recreate the magic of the original shows.

Adding to the nostalgia, legendary commentator Jesse Ventura, a staple of the original Saturday Night’s Main Event, has been confirmed for the show. Reports also suggest several WWE legends have been contacted for special appearances during the event.

The video showcasing Levesque presenting the gift to Rhodes drew comparisons to the mysterious glowing briefcase scene from Pulp Fiction, adding a cinematic flair to the moment. The exclusive belt is said to be part of the event’s retro theme and will only be used for one night.

Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #cody rhodes

