WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Janel Grant's Lawsuit Against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis Reactivated

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2024

Janel Grant's Lawsuit Against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis Reactivated

The lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis is now active again following the expiration of the stay that had been in place. In June, Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, which was investigating McMahon. This agreement allowed the legal proceedings to be temporarily suspended. However, since no request for an extension of the stay has been made, the case is now able to move forward.

The lawsuit, originally filed in January, contains serious allegations against McMahon, including sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other claims. This legal action was one of the significant factors leading to McMahon stepping down from his position at WWE earlier this year. With the stay now lifted, the case will continue in the Connecticut District Court, and any subsequent developments or motions will proceed without further delay.

McMahon previously issued a statement to the Wall Street Journal, saying, “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.”

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, “The grand jury subpoena, described to The Wall Street Journal, offers the first window into the investigation, which began in 2022. The Journal reported in 2022 that McMahon had made payouts to several women who accused him of sexual misconduct while he was CEO and that prosecutors were investigating the payouts. The subpoena also sought communications between McMahon and these women, including Grant.”

WWE Officials Reportedly React to Rey Fenix's Controversial Social Media Posts

It was reported in August 2024 that sources within AEW believed The Lucha Brothers, Penta and Rey Fenix, were expected to leave the company [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2024 02:08PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90640/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π