Janel Grant's Lawsuit Against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis Reactivated

The lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis is now active again following the expiration of the stay that had been in place. In June, Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, which was investigating McMahon. This agreement allowed the legal proceedings to be temporarily suspended. However, since no request for an extension of the stay has been made, the case is now able to move forward.

The lawsuit, originally filed in January, contains serious allegations against McMahon, including sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other claims. This legal action was one of the significant factors leading to McMahon stepping down from his position at WWE earlier this year. With the stay now lifted, the case will continue in the Connecticut District Court, and any subsequent developments or motions will proceed without further delay.

McMahon previously issued a statement to the Wall Street Journal, saying, “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.”

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, “The grand jury subpoena, described to The Wall Street Journal, offers the first window into the investigation, which began in 2022. The Journal reported in 2022 that McMahon had made payouts to several women who accused him of sexual misconduct while he was CEO and that prosecutors were investigating the payouts. The subpoena also sought communications between McMahon and these women, including Grant.”