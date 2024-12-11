WWE Officials Reportedly React to Rey Fenix's Controversial Social Media Posts

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was reported in August 2024 that sources within AEW believed The Lucha Brothers, Penta and Rey Fenix, were expected to leave the company upon their contract expiration, with speculation pointing to a move to WWE. However, it was later revealed that AEW President Tony Khan had decided to “tack on injury time” to Rey Fenix’s contract.

Recently, Rey Fenix made headlines with a series of posts on his social media account, Twitter/X. In one post, he wrote, “I will have my chance to speak the truth,” followed by a second message stating, “No one stays in a place where they received inhumane treatment.” He later added, “I needed a doctor and you ignored me for months.”

During a Q&A session hosted on Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon, insight was shared regarding the reaction to Fenix’s comments. One participant noted:

“Hearing that there were those in WWE that were surprised yesterday with the Rey Fenix tweets. Not to say that they’re not interested anymore, I’m sure that didn’t change, but there were some eyebrows raised over those tweets, especially if you’re going to put that out there publicly. I think WWE is going to do some digging into what’s going on...

So that doctor one, you know, my phone started to buzz a little bit afterwards about just the surprise from a few WWE staffers that really didn’t have a pulse on to what may or may not be going on over there with Rey Fenix. So I just think it raised eyebrows throughout the whole wrestling world, and it did, certainly, you know, in Stanford.”

Fenix’s posts have sparked significant speculation across the wrestling industry, with many wondering about the implications for his future.