WWE Reportedly Taping New A&E Show Featuring Elijah Holyfield

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2024

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) has reported that WWE is currently taping for a new A&E show. As of earlier in the day on December 10, sources indicated that a match would be filmed for this project, with one source claiming that Elijah Holyfield will be involved.

Holyfield, who recently signed with WWE, is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield. WWE announced Elijah's signing just weeks ago, making his involvement in this taping noteworthy.

This news also follows WWE's recent announcement of a new competition series, “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats),” set to debut on A&E in 2025.

Evander Holyfield previously appeared in WWE, competing on Saturday Night’s Main Event in 2007. Elijah Holyfield, before transitioning to wrestling, had a career in football, playing for the University of Georgia and later spending time with the NFL’s Panthers, Eagles, and Bengals.

Source: Fightful Select
