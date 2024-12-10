Ricochet Reflects on AEW Move: "I Made the 100% Correct Choice"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricochet recently shared his perspective on his transition from WWE to AEW during an interview with the Rasslin’ podcast. Reflecting on his decision, he expressed nothing but confidence and optimism about his new chapter in AEW.

“I personally think absolutely, I think I made the 100% correct choice, and it’s been amazing so far," Ricochet said. "Just being in the back with the boys and talking to Tony [Khan] and being able to go out there and start to tell some stories and really get the people involved, I think it’s been awesome so far.”

Acknowledging that his journey is just beginning, Ricochet shared his excitement for what lies ahead. “This is literally just the beginning, it’s just started, so there’s still so much more to happen, there’s still so much more story, so many more matches, so much more to do. And I came here because everybody wants to be the man, everybody wants to win the championship. I had my chance and it didn’t happen yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not gonna happen eventually. But I 100% am so happy with the decision I made.”