AEW Planning for Future Video Games but Focus Remains on Fight Forever

AEW remains committed to its first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, while expressing interest in producing more video games in the future. Released in June 2023, Fight Forever received mixed reviews but marked a significant milestone for the wrestling promotion as it entered the gaming market.

During an interview with Mr. Wright Way, Tony Khan addressed the possibility of future AEW console games and the timeline for their development.

“Well, it’s a great question. I think it was a great experience for us. And now it’s going to be something for AEW as a multimedia conglomerate, a worldwide corporation — definitely, it was a great first entry with AEW Fight Forever. People can still play AEW Fight Forever all over the world. And I think, eventually, absolutely we’ll keep putting AEW games into the world,” Khan said.

Khan emphasized AEW’s current focus on supporting Fight Forever, noting ongoing updates and expansions. “But right now, we’re fully supporting that [Fight Forever]. And I’m excited about AEW Fight Forever. There’s still more wrestlers and exciting things happening with the game. And, you know, I think there’s a lot of opportunities in the world of gaming, to your point.”

Developed by Yuke’s, Fight Forever set the foundation for AEW’s foray into the console gaming world. However, reports from September 2023 suggest AEW is considering a new development partner for future projects.

AEW has also explored the mobile gaming market, releasing titles such as AEW Rise to the Top and Figure Fighters, further showcasing its interest in diversifying its gaming portfolio.