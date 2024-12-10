Trish Stratus Teases a Possible WWE Return in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is once again stirring up speculation about a return to the ring, hinting at a possible comeback in 2025, which marks the 25th anniversary of her debut with the company. The legendary superstar has even named a specific opponent she hopes to face before hanging up her boots for good.

In a recent conversation with SI The Takedown, Stratus reflected on what it would take to return, emphasizing the need for a meaningful and innovative storyline.

“I have to be able to deliver a hundred percent,” Stratus explained. “Then also, it has to be something challenging and different for the fans. And it has to do something and mean something. To leave off on this epic moment that’s memorable and people talk about it, it’s hard. Like, what can top that?”

Stratus also stressed the importance of collaboration in creating a storyline that works for all parties involved.

“I think it’s like examining the landscape and seeing what works best for everyone,” she continued. “There’s so many parties to consider. The person that is in the storyline, the WWE. It’s really collaborative.”

Fans are now eagerly speculating about who her ideal opponent might be and what her potential return could mean for WWE’s women’s division in 2025.