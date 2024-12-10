WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rena "Sable" Lesnar’s Rare Public Appearance Surprises Fans

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2024

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has remained absent from WWE programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, marking over a year away from the ring. While rumors initially suggested Lesnar might make his return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE—where he was indirectly mentioned and later identified—led the company to indefinitely shelve plans for his return. However, recent reports indicate that WWE’s stance has softened, and discussions about working with Lesnar again appear to be back on the table.

In the meantime, Lesnar has maintained a low profile, with his wife, Rena "Sable" Lesnar, being even more elusive. A major star in WWE during the late 1990s, Rena has rarely been seen in public in recent years. Recently, however, a photo of the couple surfaced online. While Lesnar’s appearance hasn’t changed much, fans were surprised to see Rena sporting a drastically different look compared to her iconic Sable days in WWE.


