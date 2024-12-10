Fallout from NXT Deadline 2024 Brings Exciting Matches Tonight on The CW

The aftermath of WWE NXT Deadline 2024 unfolds tonight on The CW Network.
Catch all the action live at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, as WWE NXT delivers another exciting two-hour episode. Here’s what’s on tap for tonight’s show:
- Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee
- Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe
- Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
⚡ Rena "Sable" Lesnar’s Rare Public Appearance Surprises Fans
Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has remained absent from WWE programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, markin [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 10, 2024 01:01PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com