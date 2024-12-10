WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Fallout from NXT Deadline 2024 Brings Exciting Matches Tonight on The CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2024

Fallout from NXT Deadline 2024 Brings Exciting Matches Tonight on The CW

The aftermath of WWE NXT Deadline 2024 unfolds tonight on The CW Network.

Catch all the action live at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, as WWE NXT delivers another exciting two-hour episode. Here’s what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

- Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

- Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe

- Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Rena "Sable" Lesnar’s Rare Public Appearance Surprises Fans

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has remained absent from WWE programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, markin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 10, 2024 01:01PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90628/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π