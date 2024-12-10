Willie Mack Removed from Upcoming GCW Events

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Willie Mack has been pulled from his scheduled appearances at Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) events. According to a report from Fightful, Mack was initially set to face Sidney Akeem (Scrypts) at GCW's Highest in the Room 3 on December 14.

Fightful stated, “GCW claimed today that Willie Mack has been removed from next weekend’s GCW shows. The promotion believes this decision is related to comments made by Effy, as AEW has no events scheduled during that timeframe.”

However, Fightful also reported that several individuals within AEW have denied the promotion directly pulling Mack from the events. One source within AEW’s talent relations indicated that Mack may have been “encouraged” to decline the GCW booking.

This situation draws parallels to an earlier instance when AEW pulled Ricky Starks from GCW shows after his debut with the company in November. That decision was reportedly tied to comments Effy made regarding Tony Khan, Shad Khan, and AEW’s scheduling of the Hammerstein Ballroom a month before GCW’s return to the venue.

Willie Mack, who is currently signed with AEW, has primarily been featured on Ring of Honor programming. His most recent match took place in October, where he faced Komander on an episode of ROH television, ending in a loss.