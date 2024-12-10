Lyra Valkyria Advances in Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Lyra Valkyria made a significant impact on the December 9 edition of WWE Raw by advancing in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. In a first-round Triple Threat match, she faced Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile. The match concluded when Valkyria interrupted Vega's pin attempt on Nile, then executed her signature Nightwing maneuver on Nile to secure the victory.

With this win, Valkyria progresses to the semifinals, where she will compete against the winner of the upcoming Triple Threat match between Kairi Sane, Natalya, and Alba Fyre.